The Longer the Walk, the Farther you Kral – TheLeafsNation

Toronto Maple Leafs 2018 fifth round choice Filip Kral is headed to the Czech Republic’s second professional league for the start of the 2020-21 season:

The @MapleLeafs have actually lent defenceman Filip Kral to HC Prerov (Czech) and defenceman Jesper Lindgren to Modo (SHL). — Leafs PR (@Leafs PR) August 12, 2020

Kral is a 6′ 1 ″ LD who collected 27 video games with HC Kometa Brno in the top Czech league prior to pertaining to the WHL in his draft year. He was signed to an ELC April 1st, after taping 49 points in 53 WHL video games in 2019-20 He represented the Czech Republic in the past 2 World Junior Championships.

It is rather unexpected that Kral landed in a lower league, on a group he has actually not bet in the past. Prerov is over an hour from Kral’s house town of Blansko, possibly it was simply a chance to play huge minutes on a leading group in the league.

The expected start date for the 2020-21 AHL routine season has actually been relocated to December 4, 2020. Further information relating to the 2020-21 schedule are still to be figured out. Details: https://t.co/jnf2TBXfDJ pic.twitter.com/12AatFg9BY — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) July 30, 2020

When the AHL and ECHL resume the expectation would be that Kral goes back to the Toronto Marlies or NewfoundlandGrowlers Given the depth the Marlies have on the blueline I would not be …