The Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested For Huffing Air Duster Cans In Texas

We definitely didn’t see that one coming!

Actor Bug Hall, who you’ll recognize from his iconic role as Alfalfa in The Little Rascals and Jake in the classic Lindsay Lohan flick Get A Clue, was arrested in his Texas hotel room on the weekend.

Related: Every Movie And TV Show You Can Watch On Disney+

Per TMZ, Weatherford police officers were alerted to the situation by one of his family who called about a possible OD, and upon entry, the cops found multiple air duster cans — which are used to wash keyboards — in the room.

The 35-year-old was arrested on the spot (see his mugshot HERE) for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. According to the WPD, they asked if that he had been inhaling from the cans, and he admitted to it with no fight. Huffing is dangerous and is viewed in Texas being an abusable volatile chemical.

Hall has been married to wife Jill de Groff since 2017, plus they share two daughters together, Josephina and Therese.

We sincerely hope he’s able to have the help he might need!!

[Image via Flagstaff Pictures/TM/Universal & Bug Hall/Instagram.]