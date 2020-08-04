The little-known story of the Navy women codebreakers who helped Allied forces win WWII

But for all its acknowledgment, it wasn’t the just center that broke the code of the Germans’ secret messages.

In truth, the United States had a Bletchley Park of its own right in Washington– and it was women volunteers who historians state did much of the heavy-lifting it required to understand the opponent’s puzzling language.

One of those women is Judy Parsons, a 99- year-old previous Navy lieutenant and school instructor now residing in the suburban areas ofPittsburgh

“There’s a bit of a misnomer, in that Bletchley Park is often discussed as the primary center where German codes and ciphers were being broken down,” statedCmrd David Kohnen, a historian at the Naval WarCollege “In fact, after 1943, most of that work was being done in Washington, DC, at Nebraska Avenue by WAVES like Judy.”

Today, Parsons is a mom, granny and great-grandmother. But back in 1942, she was a current graduate of the Carnegie Institute of Technology– now Carnegie Mellon University– excited to do her part to assist the nation. Sexism is still an extremely genuine obstacle dealing with women in offices of all kinds– consisting of the military– and lots of of the barriers obstructing women from pursuing their professions stood even taller at the time of WWII. While women played important functions to support US Armed Forces and keep the economy humming in World War I , …

