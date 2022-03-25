2022 The draft decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia “On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia of March 11, 2010 N 310-A” was submitted to the Government of the Republic of Armenia for approval on March 24, 2010.

The purpose of the draft decision is to amend and supplement the existing list of intangible cultural heritage values ​​of the Republic of Armenia, the need for which is conditioned by the provisions of the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and the Law of the Republic of Armenia on Intangible Cultural Heritage. Adoption of the draft is subject to the need to meet the requirements of Article 12 of the Convention when submitting applications for intangible cultural heritage of the Republic of Armenia for inclusion in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to the draft decision, the list of intangible cultural heritage values ​​of the Republic of Armenia, which consisted of 45 elements, is supplemented with S6. These are: “Embroidery”, “The tradition of collecting wild plants and fruits in the communities of Tavush region of the Republic of Armenia”, “Go to the mountains. The tradition of farming cattle breeding in the Tavush region of the Republic of Armenia “,” The tradition of making chechil-woven cheeses of Shirak region “,” The tradition of making and using Kyavar baklava “,” Preparation of tskhat (acid) “values. The information on the previously registered Terendez և Vardavar holidays was amended by the same decision.

The values ​​included in the mentioned list were discussed in the 2021 resolution of the Professional Council for Intangible Cultural Heritage under the RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports. at the sitting held on November 18.

The list of intangible cultural heritage values ​​includes elements of traditional culture that uniquely express the cultural originality and national identity of the Armenian people. The preservation and popularization of these values ​​greatly contribute to the process of passing on the national cultural heritage to future generations, raising the level of Armenia’s recognition in the international arena.

