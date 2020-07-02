The Lir Jet could be set for Chantilly | Racing News

Michael Bell is contemplating the Darley Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly as the subsequent goal for unbeaten Norfolk Stakes winner The Lir Jet.

The Newmarket coach has earmarked the prolonged five-furlong Group Two on July 19 as a possible vacation spot for the Qatar Racing-owned Prince Of Lir colt.

After breaking the five-furlong course document at Yarmouth on his debut, The Lir Jet took a step up at school in his stride over the identical journey on the Royal assembly to land the identical Group Two contest his sire gained in 2016.

Bell mentioned: “The Lir Jet may be very properly and appears none the more serious for his Ascot exertions. He was very recent in his train on Tuesday morning.

“He has been entered within the Robert Papin, and that’s very a lot an possibility as a result of he does not have a penalty for that.

“He will also hold entries in the Prix Morny and Phoenix Stakes, but he is likely to take his chance in the Papin first.”

With The Lir Jet’s two victories coming in contrasting circumstances, Bell holds no considerations over the bottom for his subsequent begin.

He mentioned: “He has now gained on each fast and softer floor, so we do not have to keep away from sure circumstances.

“I don’t see the five-and-a-half-furlong trip being a problem for him, either. Let’s just hope he likes the French air!”

Bell can replicate with satisfaction on The Lir Jet’s newest success – however admits he had a number of anxious mid-race moments earlier than his new secure star emerged victorious.

He added: “Before the race I used to be very assured about his likelihood, however not throughout it. There was an anxious second two out, as a result of it appeared just like the fowl had flown.

“The last furlong I began to feel more hopeful again as he showed what a good turn of foot he has.”