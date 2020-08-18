The Lincoln Project is stealing memes — and the online left isn’t happy

The anti-Trump Lincoln Project has a track record for silly memes assaulting the Trump administration online, so when they published a whimsical fancam in assistance of the United States Postal Service on Twitter over the weekend, it appeared par for the course.

But the video was in fact raised without credit from Taylor Marsyla, an independent artist, who published the initial video on Friday night. “Fuck it. USPS fancam,” Marsyla tweeted. The video took her around an hour to modify, sewing together random clips of mail trucks and pictures of letter providers set to “W.A.P.” by Cardi Band Megan Thee Stallion She topped it off with a glittery result and dreamy pink filter prior to publishing it and clicking post. Quickly, the video removed, acquiring almost 200,000 likes, 60,000 retweets, and 2 million deem of publication.

But when she awakened the next early morning, her points out weren’t simply flooded with likes and retweets. There were likewise tags from individuals disturb that her video had actually been published to the Lincoln Project’s Twitter account without attribution. The PAC ripped the video straight from Twitter, altered the underlying tune to something less specific, and tweeted it out with less profane copy. “Screw it. USPS fancam,” the Lincoln Project tweet reads.

” I wasn’t shocked that it was …