The Lincoln Project: Former RNC chair Michael Steele joins anti-Trump group

“Today is the day where things should matter and you need to take stock of what matters to you — and the kind of leader you want to lead in these moments. And for me, it ain’t him,” Steele, a political analyst for MSNBC said making the announcement to host Nicole Wallace on Monday afternoon.

Steele was the first African American to be elected to statewide office in Maryland, serving as lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2007. He was also the first African American to serve as chairman of the RNC.

“I get my role as a former national chairman. I get it, but I’m an American. I get my role as a former party leader. I’m still an American,” Steele told Wallace, adding, “And these things matter to me more than aligning myself with a party that has clearly decided it would rather be sycophantic than principled.”

Since leaving his position as RNC chair in 2011, Steele has evolved into one of Trump’s most prominent Republican critics.