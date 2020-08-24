The Lincoln Project: Anti-Trump group joins former RNC chair Michael Steele

“Today is the day where things should matter and you need to take stock of what matters to you — and the kind of leader you want to lead in these moments. And for me, it ain’t him,” Steele, a political expert for MSNBC stated making the statement to host Nicole Wallace on Monday afternoon.

Steele was the very first African American to be chosen to statewide workplace in Maryland, functioning as lieutenant guv from 2003 to 2007. He was likewise the very first African American to function as chairman of the RNC.

“I get my role as a former national chairman. I get it, but I’m an American. I get my role as a former party leader. I’m still an American,” Steele informed Wallace, including, “And these things matter to me more than aligning myself with a party that has clearly decided it would rather be sycophantic than principled.”

Since leaving his position as RNC chair in 2011, Steele has actually developed into among Trump’s most popular Republican critics.