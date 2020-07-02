The Lincoln Continental is dead again as brand shifts focus to SUVs

Lincoln resurrected the historic nameplate after a 15-year hiatus for the 2017 mannequin yr, however the full-size sedan by no means took off within the market. Sales peaked at 12,012 in its first full yr, however dropped to 6,587 in 2019.

Last yr, the automaker teamed up with limousine builder Cabot Coach of Haverhill, Mass., to construct a run of stretched Continentals with “suicide” doorways that hearkened again to the enduring Continentals of the 1960s, however restricted manufacturing to simply 230 items priced at $115,000.

A Lincoln spokeswoman told Automotive News that it’s going to proceed to promote the Continental in China by means of 2021.

The Continental is constructed alongside the Ford Mustang in Flat Rock, Mich., and future plans for the manufacturing unit stay unclear. In April, Lincoln canceled a deliberate three way partnership with startup automaker Rivian to construct a battery-powered SUV, however mentioned that it is nonetheless dedicated to including an all-electric mannequin to the lineup.

