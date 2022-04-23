The Armenian Apostolic Holy Church has exercised its special right this year. He opened the door of the Church of the Holy Resurrection to begin the “Light” ceremony. This was reported by the Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Archimandrite Koryun Baghdasaryan.
The light symbolizing the Holy Resurrection was transferred from the Holy Resurrection Cathedral to the Armenian district, St. Hakobyants Church.
