The mystery of the miraculous resurrection of Jesus Christ is very important for Christians. The Great Lent is coming to an end. As Christians, we glorify Christ, who carried out the plan to save sinful mankind. Today, on Holy Saturday, the burial of Jesus and the sealing of the tomb are commemorated. Christ is lowered from the cross by the hand of Hovsep Arematatsi, wrapped in a blanket and placed in the grave. The entrance to the latter is closed with a large stone. And because it was the Sabbath of Jewish law, the disciples left the tomb hoping to return the next day to burn incense and anoint Jesus’ body. When Christ is placed in the grave, he descends into hell and destroys it, and on the third day he is resurrected, as He said.

The Gospel episode describes this scene ․ “And when even was come, there cometh one of the rich men of Arimathaea, named Joseph, who was a disciple of Jesus. He went to Pilate and asked for Jesus’ body. Then Pilate commanded that the body should be given. And Joseph took the body, and wrapped it in linen, and laid it in a new sepulcher, which he had hewn out in the rock. And a large stone, as a cover, rolled in front of the door of the tomb and left. There was Mary Magdalene, and the other Mary. they were sitting in front of the tomb ”(Matt. 27: 57-61).

On this day, Jesus destroyed the house of suffering of the souls of the people, hell, and opened the rest house, Paradise. The Son of God saved with his blood the people who had tortured him and then crucified him. People who had greeted Christ in Jerusalem with splinters and joy a few days ago now betrayed him and crucified him. Even on the cross, the Son of God asked for salvation for those who crucified Him, saying ․ “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34), thus showing that he is not an ordinary person, but He is the Savior.

The day of remembrance of the Lord’s burial is Holy Week, but the main rite of burial takes place on Good Friday evening. And on Holy Saturday evening, the Easter candlelight vigil is held. This ceremony concludes the Great Lent, the good news of the Holy Resurrection is given.

According to the Church order, a new day begins after the evening service. Thus, the Holy Immortal Liturgy of the Dawn is served tonight. Christmas, like the day before Easter, is called Lantern, which means to light a candle, that is, to light it. The Liturgy of the Dawn already gives us full access to the Resurrection Council. On those days, according to a special ritual, the chandeliers and lamps of the temple are lit, burning candles are distributed to the people, after which a Holy Liturgy is served. In the Armenian Church, candles are lit only twice a year, on the eve of Christmas and Easter. At the end, those present light their candles from the lamp of the tabernacle and take them to their homes to illuminate the world with the light of Christ. At the end of the Holy Liturgy of the Dawn, the good news of the Savior’s miraculous Resurrection is announced. “Christ is risen from the dead, blessed is the resurrection of Christ!”

The gospel of Christ’s Resurrection fills and warms our souls. The gospel of the Holy Resurrection is like a lamp in the pervasive darkness that comes to enlighten our souls, to awaken hope, to announce salvation. Appreciate this opportunity given to us by Christ’s precious sacrifice. Let us take the inexhaustible love that comes from God from our church to our home with our lamps today. The miraculous Resurrection of Christ և is an opportunity to re-evaluate what is given to us և to walk the difficult, yet chosen, God-pleasing path.

“Christ is risen from the dead, blessed is the resurrection of Christ!”