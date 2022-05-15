Hayastan faction MP Aram Vardjanyan’s Facebook post
The authorities of the day fetishize arrest, a behavior typical of classical dictatorship.
You are instituting a criminal case against Avetik Chalabyan: initiate, investigate, try to overcome the presumption of innocence, but what should reasonably force the law enforcement to detain a patriotic man who has never been abused before?
It is for such cases that the authorities of the day set up “arrest courts”. It is interesting to note that the arrest was made without any necessary factual information. In order to make it clear to anyone that the level of justice in Armenia has reached the point of absurdity, the independence of the courts has been destroyed.
All these are obvious facts of political persecution on a primitive level.
