The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch

Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule in this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.

2017 Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.

Ingenuity is the key to survival: find multiple solutions to tons of dynamic puzzles

Surprises hide around every corner: scavenge weapons, armor, plants, animals, and more

Live off the land: find weapons and armor, cook food, and brew elixirs

Utilize special technology: the in-game Sheikah Slate controls objects and enemies in fun ways