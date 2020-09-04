The legacy of the skate video lives on in TikTok

The last expert skate video I keep in mind getting delighted about was Lakai’sFully Flared Featuring a lineup of leading skill at the time– Mike Carroll, Eric Koston, Guy Mariano, plus up-and-comer Mike Mo Capaldi– coupled with a fittingly pompous soundtrack, I keep in mind believing it was the closest thing to art a skate video might perhaps achieve. It was co-directed by Spike Jonze, and the opening featured a series of slow-motion stunts and explosions set to M83’s “Lower Your Eyelids To Die With The Sun.” It was unreasonable and incredible, simultaneously. It was likewise the last of its kind.

The video debuted on November 16th, 2007, a little over one year after Google purchased a recently established video- sharing website called YouTube and a couple of months after the release of the really first iPhone. In my less than professional viewpoint– I stopped skateboarding seriously at age 17 and fell out of the culture soon after– I consider it a swan tune of the skate video as a cultural artifact.

The concept of waiting with anticipation to purchase a DVD put out by a shoe business feels so alien to me now that I have problem keeping in mind when and where I initially enjoyed Fully Flared, aside from undoubtedly on a tv linked to a disc gamer. It was most likely at Krudco, my regional skate store.

