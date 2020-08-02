The Leafs, Raptors, and Jays are Back! – TheLeafsNation

In today’s episode, Matthew Rodrigopulle and I are signed up with by Ian Hunter, the lead baseball author for Daily Hive Toronto, where we talk about the Blue Jays season up until now and if the 2020 project will be finished. We are later on signed up with by Nick DeSouza, a fellow author at The Leafs Nation, to examine the Leafs play up until now, Robertson’s effect, and what are the secrets to a Leafs-Blue Jackets series.

Time Stamps:

1: 55: Blue Jays talk, Miami Marlins screening favorable

9: 41: Ian Hunter

12: 20: Blue Jays early impressions, standout gamers, pitching personnel analysis

25: 00: Season forecasts for the Jays

30: 43: Thoughts on the MLB’s go back to play strategy and the Miami Marlins break out

39: 20: World Series forecasts

42: 15: Favourite ballpark treats

45: 15: Basketball conversation, Tom Thibodeau employed by the Knicks

48: 14: Raptors skirmish impressions

52: 25: Leafs exhibit video game impressions, Nick Robertson conversation

55: 27: Nick DeSouza

56: 00: How he entered into composing

59: 13: Leafs impressions, standout gamers, analysis

1: 03: 43: Thoughts on the NHL bubble

1: 05: 34: Nick Robertson analysis

1: 11: 55: Leafs-Blue Jackets series sneak peek, secrets to success, analysis

1: 15: 50: What should the Leafs carry out in the offseason?

1: 18: 39: Leafs playoff forecasts

1: 23: 49: 2011 NBA Redraft

