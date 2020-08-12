The Leafs Management press availability offers little in the way of optimism – TheLeafsNation

Brendan Shanahan: “Words aren’t going to fix this.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 12, 2020

This quote from Brendan Shanahan speaks largely to the tone of the Leafs Management press availability. There was no comfort to be found here. No excuses. No blame. What we found was Dubas is unwilling to put any of this on individuals, and there is still a united front of optimism around this group, either rightly or wrongly.

I couldn’t help but feel that Shanahan came across most displeased of the group, and that could lead to interesting speculation in the future, especially with a talented GM candidate like Laurence Gilman waiting in the wings, and Bruce Boudreau available for hire.

For now, we’ll assume the band will be back together next year.

Brendan Shanahan: “I have complete faith in Kyle as a general manager, in Sheldon as a coach and complete confidence in what we’re going to do here in Toronto.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) August 12, 2020

Take votes of confidence with a grain of salt in hockey, but nothing to date leads us to believe that Shanahan isn’t a man of his word. He’s certainly going to want to see what Dubas and Keefe can accomplish together.