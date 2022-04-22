ACBA Bank is the first in the Armenian banking system in terms of taxes paid in the first quarter of 2022.

In January, February and March, the bank paid about 1 billion 742 million drams in taxes to the state budget.

ACBA Bank is one of the leaders in the banking system of Armenia, the absolute leader in financing the country’s agricultural sector. After the initial public offering (IPO) in 2021, ACBA Bank has about 5,200 shareholders.

With the introduction of the latest digital solutions, as well as the use of new technologies, the bank is constantly developing the quantity and quality of financial services provided. Akba is represented in all regions of Armenia, has 63 branches and is considered one of the largest employers in the country’s financial system.

The bank is controlled by the Central Bank of Armenia.