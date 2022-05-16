The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will discuss biosecurity issues during a jubilee summit in Moscow. As reported by “Armenpress”, TASS learned about this from the Kremlin materials.

“It is planned to discuss issues related to the deepening of military cooperation, the effective response to traditional” new challenges “(including from Afghanistan). “Special attention will be paid to biosecurity issues,” the Kremlin said in a statement.