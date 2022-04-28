Ermenihaber. Turkish far-right figure and leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), considered the political wing of the Gray Wolves terrorist group, Dilet Bahçeli once again referred to Karo Paylan’s proposal to recognize the Armenian Genocide in the Turkish parliament.

Bahceli threatened that the Mejlis would deprive Paylan of his parliamentary mandate, saying: “Betrayal is betrayal, there is nothing wrong with it. Either he (Paylan-ed.) Should say that TAMJ is not my mejlis, or the mejlis will do what is necessary and throw it out. Wherever he wants to go, let him contact the Armenian Diaspora there. “I would advise him to go to America,” Bahceli said.