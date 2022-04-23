I have always heard that my good friend and Lebanese-Armenian political activist volunteered for the noble mission of presenting the Armenian Genocide and the massacres committed by the Ottomans in our Lebanese Homeland, so I turned to Araz Petros to shed light and provide full details. He is a Lebanese-Armenian political activist and Carnegie Assistant.

– Ms. Araz, I have always heard that you have given such a difficult mission to present the Armenian Genocide and all the genocides to the Lebanese public and even to pass a bill. First of all, can you say what motivated you to you are embarking on such a noble beneficiary mission.

– From the very first day, I was always angry that the Lebanese citizens did not know how the Armenians arrived in Lebanon and did not even know about their history. Even my daughter had to explain at school why she misses her classes every April 24. And recently, the Turkish role has increased in Lebanon, and every anniversary celebrated by Armenians in Beirut, whatever the occasion, pro-Turkish groups try to stop. It was time for the Lebanese to know who the Armenians were and what contribution they had made to the Lebanese and Lebanese economy. I did my best to protect Armenians against the growing Turkish role and influence.

– As far as I know, your first step was to write an “open letter” to Lebanese President General Aoun with a request, offer, and several letters followed. Your letters were published in “Annahar” newspaper, right? What did you ask Mr. President and what was the response to these letters?



– Yes, if the letters were published in “Annahar” newspaper. I asked him to have a day to remember the whole genocide. I did not want to close the schools that day, instead I would teach the first 2 hours of the day about genocide awareness, and that day should be April 24. Several Lebanese ministers and former ministers called and congratulated, as no one spoke on the subject, especially in some areas where they had suffered mainly from the Ottoman famine in Lebanon. All this started in 2018. on November 9.

– What was the political reaction, apart from moral support?

– Some suggested changing the date and title to match the Lebanese famine, and they were ready to help. But that was not an option. I had the impression that my offer would not come true, so I had to intensify my efforts. Fortunately, the Kataeb (Phalang) party expressed interest. It was a very sensitive issue and had to be done by the non-Armenian side in order to succeed, as Lebanon is made up of many religious (and political) groups, and I had to explain that this is a national and humanitarian quest, not a religious one. conflict, especially since there are some political groups that sympathize with Turkey.

– I heard that the leader of the “Phalang” party and a member of the Lebanese parliament expressed solidarity and made great efforts to propose this bill to the Lebanese parliament, right?

– Yes, the “Kataeb Phalang” party was interested and during our meeting expressed readiness to meet with all Lebanese parties and Lebanese-Armenian parties and explain to them what I was trying to offer in my articles. He was ready to try and persuade 10 deputies to sign the law so that they could introduce it in the parliament. He asked me to go to a meeting with him, but since the reason was bigger than me, I wanted to stay on a low level and pave the way for him to try to make it clear that this is a Lebanese demand and not an Armenian one. By an Armenian citizen).

– Did he manage to provide 10 signatures? If so, how many signatures did he give?

– Yes, it was signed by ten deputies from all sides, from various respectable Lebanese sects, also signed by Armenian deputies, which I appreciate in this regard. And I appreciate the diversity of the Lebanese deputies who signed it, which ensured its harmonious nature. Therefore, the draft law was signed by 10 and submitted to the parliament on 9/7/2020. The law was proposed, but due to the political situation the deputies resigned, so we are waiting for everything to be reactivated after the elections. We have to wait for that.

– Congratulations for the great effort, Araz, have you ever felt that there is a certain hostility towards you for your efforts, or have you felt tolerance?

– Well, on the one hand, there was no tolerance. I felt aggressive by the pro-Turkish party. This is a party that has about 70,000 members in Lebanon, and half of the members are of Turkish nationality. I had to suspend the articles for a while as the threats and insults became more severe. People insulted me on social media. I was advised to stay away from the lights for a while, the Turkish role and influence in Lebanon was growing rapidly. They even harshly criticized the deputies who signed.

– Araz, GOD bless you and your efforts, would you like to add anything to the Armenians of Armenia, the Lebanese?

– Thank you for the interview. The adoption of this law will be a dream. I wanted everyone to demand this law, especially now that April 24 is a few days away, I want to see the Armenian parties work on this demand. I would like to thank all my Lebanese brothers and sisters who expressed their solidarity, sympathy and support for my mission.



Conducted the interview

Petros MANUKYAN

“Aravot” daily

22.04.2022: