The Ministry of Health has officially denied the rumors spread on the Internet, according to which the ban on smoking in public catering facilities, including outdoor, will be lifted.

“The Ministry of Health announces that there is no such discussion, the law remains in force.

The Ministry of Health informs the citizens alerting about the use of tobacco in public catering establishments that according to Article 6, Part 1, Clause 1 of the RA Law “On Reduction and Prevention of Health Damage by the Use of Tobacco Products and Their Substitutes”. The use of sub-item: tobacco products, their substitutes (except substitutes for tobacco products used for medical purposes) in public catering establishments, including open-air (canteens, restaurants, cafes, bars, cafeterias, cooking, sale, other facilities) is prohibited. in the message of the ministry.