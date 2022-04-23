The law “On Mercury” came into force on April 22.

This regulates the relations related to the use of mercury, mercury compounds and mercury additive products in the Republic of Armenia.

The purpose of the law is to protect human health and the environment from man-made emissions of mercury and mercury compounds.

The need to develop a draft law stems from the commitments made by the Republic of Armenia under the Minamata Convention on Mercury ratified in 2017. Its purpose is to protect human health and the environment from the anthropogenic effects of mercury-mercury compounds.

In fulfillment of its obligations under the Convention after 2020, States Parties to the Convention shall, in accordance with Article 4 of the Convention, prohibit the production, import or export of mercury additive products listed in the Convention.

The entry into force of the law prohibits the production of mercury additive products provided for in this part.

Batteries other than silicon button batteries with a mercury content of less than 2% և Pneumatic button batteries with a mercury content of less than 2%.

Circuit breakers, except high-precision capacitor bridges, loss measuring bridges, high-frequency circuit breakers, control relays and regulators, with a maximum mercury content of 20 mg per bridge, switch or relay.

Small fluorescent lamps for general illumination of 30 watts or less, having a mercury content exceeding 5 mg per lamp burner.

Tubular fluorescent lamps for general lighting.

a. up to 60 watts with tricolor fluorescent lamp with mercury content exceeding 5 mg;

b. With halophosphate fluorescent, at 40 watts or less; in a lamp containing more than 10 mg of mercury.

Cold cathode fluorescent lamps և external electrode fluorescent lamps for electronic displays.

a. short (up to 500 mm inclusive) with a mercury content exceeding 3.5 mg per lamp;

b. Medium (more than 500 millimeters to 1,500 millimeters inclusive) with a mercury content exceeding 5 mg per lamp;

c. long (more than 1,500 millimeters) in which the mercury content exceeds 13 mg per lamp.

Pesticides, biocides և topical antiseptics,

Non-electronic following measuring equipment:

– barometers,

– hygrometers,

– manometers,

– thermometers,

– sphygmomanometers.

