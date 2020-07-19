The latest Twitter hack should ring the alarm for November election (opinion)

But, clearly, it had been not. The people who followed the directions on the fake tweets and initiated 518 Bitcoin transactions likely didn’t realize the tweets were a hoax, either. And police weren’t in a position to foil the attack and haven’t identified suspects yet.

That’s a major problem because another hack like this on or around Election Day could actually throw the election for a specific candidate. It’s not hard to assume how fake tweets from Biden or President Donald Trump sharing distasteful views or inaccurate information about voting could influence the decisions of many citizens about whether and just how to cast their ballots.

So, what do most of us do now?

Second, most of us need to be skeptical of the information we eat. Over the past four years, Americans have heard many warnings that we need certainly to check the trustworthiness of our sources to ensure we’re perhaps not receiving fake news. But now, we also need to be skeptical of information that does result from trusted sources — like verified Twitter accounts — that may have now been hacked. The best way to achieve this is by consulting multiple sources.

Before functioning on information we see on social networks, for example, we should confirm it with the conventional media — that is, news organizations that conform to standard journalistic methods of fact checking and appropriate balance — after which take the time to cross reference with other conventional media. This is because news organizations might also be hacked. For example, in 2011, hackers posted a fake story on PBS’s website claiming that the dead rapper Tupac Shakur was alive in New Zealand. So, if an on line story seems suspicious, stay tuned to broadcast news, for example, or check other credible news sites.

Finally, businesses — including the government, politicians and businesses — need to find multiple approaches to reach their audiences rather than assume social networking will even just work at critical moments. For example, on Wednesday, the National Weather Service was unable to issue a tornado warning for Illinois because Twitter had locked down its verified account along with the rest. This means that, particularly on and just before Election Day, Joe Biden, President Trump, government officials sharing voting information, and others need backup plans for just how to reach their constituencies — through texts, emails, community officials and organizations, and a variety of media — to immediately warn about false information that’s gaining traction through fake news reports, inaccurate claims, or hacks.

Wednesday’s “black swan” caught a lot of people off guard — even though the threat was far from implausible or difficult to predict. But it is not too late for all of us to act now to prevent an identical attack from upending the election.