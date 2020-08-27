The latest Star Wars: Squadrons trailer shows off its single-player campaign

EA has actually debuted a brand-new gameplay trailer for Motive’s upcoming Star Wars: Squadron throughout the Gamescom opening night live stream, providing another appearance at the single-player campaign for the starfighter pilot simulator.

The brand-new trailer shows off how gamers will delve into the function of 2 clashing pilots– one from the Empire and one from the New Republic– in rotating objectives. There are likewise cameos from movie characters, like Wedge Antilles.

Most of the trailer concentrates on an Imperial objective that sees gamers flying behind firing line to penetrate a New Republic base, escort a shuttle bus, and assist leave with the intelligence. While Squadrons will mainly concentrate on five-versus-five dogfights and bigger multiplayer fleet fights, the single-player mode will provide gamers an opportunity for various ranges of objectives on a more varied scale.

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October second.