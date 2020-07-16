The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews briefs the media on conditions concerning the Covid-19 situation in Melbourne, Australia, on July 6. Andy Brownbill/AP

The Australian state of Victoria has suffered its worst day since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with 317 new cases reported within 24 hours, said state officials on Thursday.

Two men in their 80s died due to Covid-19 in the past day, said Premier Daniel Andrews. That brings Victoria’s death toll to 29, and the national toll to 111.

Of the 317 new cases, only 28 were linked to known outbreaks. The remaining 289 cases are still under investigation.

The number of coronavirus-related patients in Victoria hospitals has risen to 109, with 29 in ICU, Andrews said.

Meanwhile, the neighboring state of New South Wales recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases, its Health Department announced Thursday. The NSW outbreak has been linked to the Victoria outbreak, with a man having traveled from Melbourne to Sydney in June, then meeting with friends at a pub in July.