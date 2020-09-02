The Latest in Hockey Drama – TheLeafsNation

It’s Wednesday, and you understand what that indicates! Time to inspect in on the drama and chatter around the league. This week was a bit quieter than last, however we do have some fascinating bits to peek at.
Coach’s Corner
The coaches made headings today, and not in a great way. First, we had Alain Vigneault boldly announcing he has no concept what’s going on in the world:
” I actually have no concept what’s going on in the outdoors world.
“I’m working 20 hours a day.
“I guess I’m a hockey nerd and that’s what I’m doing right now.”
— Alain Vigneault when inquired about a few of the posts ponement throughout sports in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting pic.twitter.com/ihE7kaEA44
— Jordan Hall (@JHall NBCS) August 27, 2020
and after that strolling it back:
Flyers HC Alain Vigneault problems declaration after getting reaction for not understanding what was opting for Jacob Blake effect
“I never bothered to check & ask what was going on… I was guilty of that, I was totally focused on our next game. I am for equality and social justice” pic.twitter.com/nVqFt0MQGe
— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 29, 2020
Meanwhile, Bruce Cassidy took some heat for indicating that Yanni Gourde was offering the hit on him by Nick Ritchie.
Bruce Cassidy called Yanni Gourde “clever” in drawing the 5-minute significant onNick Ritchie He …