The Latest in Hockey Drama – TheLeafsNation

It’s Wednesday, and you understand what that indicates! Time to inspect in on the drama and chatter around the league. This week was a bit quieter than last, however we do have some fascinating bits to peek at.

Coach’s Corner

The coaches made headings today, and not in a great way. First, we had Alain Vigneault boldly announcing he has no concept what’s going on in the world:

” I actually have no concept what’s going on in the outdoors world. “I’m working 20 hours a day. “I guess I’m a hockey nerd and that’s what I’m doing right now.” — Alain Vigneault when inquired about a few of the posts ponement throughout sports in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting pic.twitter.com/ihE7kaEA44 — Jordan Hall (@JHall NBCS) August 27, 2020

and after that strolling it back:

Flyers HC Alain Vigneault problems declaration after getting reaction for not understanding what was opting for Jacob Blake effect “I never bothered to check & ask what was going on… I was guilty of that, I was totally focused on our next game. I am for equality and social justice” pic.twitter.com/nVqFt0MQGe — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Bruce Cassidy took some heat for indicating that Yanni Gourde was offering the hit on him by Nick Ritchie.