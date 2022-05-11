Our readers will surely recall the appearance of Azerbaijani advertisements on buses and bus stops in Thessaloniki last November, which presented Armenian Shushi as the cradle of Azerbaijani civilization. At that time, due to the combined Armenian and Greek opposition, the advertisements were dropped and the campaign stopped. During the day, we reported that the Greek-Azerbaijani Friendship Association “Qala”, based in Thessaloniki, was behind the ads at the behest of the Azerbaijani embassy.

The same “union” has once again tried to make its presence felt by organizing an evening dedicated to Greek-Azerbaijani friendship, in cooperation with the “Union of Greek-Pontians who emigrated from the former Soviet Union.”

There were articles in the Greek press condemning the partnership and making a special mention of the mayor of the Ampelokipi district of Thessaloniki, who, ignoring the tragedy of the Pontic people as a result of Turkish barbarism, gave the city center a on the people. The question also arose as to how a Pontic union whose national tragedy has not yet been restored would dare to speak out with an Azerbaijani group.

Sending a letter to the press, the mayor of Ampelokip district, Lazaros Kirizoglu, explained that the hall was provided only by the Pontic Union, the participation of the Azerbaijani factor was never mentioned, and the municipality did not have any authority to speak. He also confirms that his family is of Pontic origin and that his ancestors were genocide by the Turks.

Full article: Today’s issue of the Greek-language “Azat Or” daily