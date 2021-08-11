The last thing the Fed wants to do is 'spook the market' says strategist on Fed tapering
The last thing the Fed wants to do is 'spook the market' says strategist on Fed tapering

Stephanie Lang, Homrich Berg Principal and CIO joins Yahoo Finance Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss Fed tapering, the jobs report, interest rates, and the outlook for the markets and economic recovery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR