The Last of Us Part II’s first major update adds visual effects, cheats, and permadeath

The Last of Us Part II is getting its first major update this week, with developer Naughty Dog adding a slew of new visual and audio effect modifiers, optional cheat codes, and two new difficulty settings. The update will be available for all owners of the game for free on August 13th, and it should add a bit of much-needed replay value for those who may want to try the existing New Game Plus option or players still interested in trophy hunting.

The bulk of the update is a set of new visual and audio effects, alongside cheat codes, that can make The Last of Us Part II a much trippier and less stressful affair. For instance, you can give the game an 8-bit retro aesthetic or a hand-drawn one reminiscent of Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead series. There are at least 20 filters you can add, including basic ones like cool and warm or really intense ones like “blood” red and “fire” orange. There’s also render modes that radically change the entire visual aesthetic, like “pop poster” for imposing bright fluorescent color schemes and “void” for turning the world into something like a Matrix-style simulation.

Cheat codes and visual effects can radically transform ‘The Last of Us Part II’

As for the cheats, all of the standard options are there. You can turn on infinite ammo,…