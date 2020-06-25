The Last of Us: Part II Launches on PlayStation 4 With a 77GB Download

The Last of Us: Part II has launched exclusively for the PlayStation 4. It is a sequel to ‘The Last of Us’ from 2013 that came out for the PlayStation 3 in 2013 and the PlayStation 4 in 2014. Developed by Naughty Dog, the just released sequel retails for Rs. 3,999 for the typical edition and Rs. 4,799 for the Digital Deluxe Edition. and the latter is sold with some bonus content when downloading from the PlayStation Store.

Set in a post-apocalyptic USA, The Last of Us: Part II (Review) follows now developed Ellie as she sets on a new adventure. The third person game focuses on stealth and survival having an emotional story line. The Last of Us: Part II happens five years after the first part and the survivors of the pandemic that swept within the nation have finally adjusted and settled in the present scenario. The game is a single player only adventure without multiplayer component unlike the very first part.

The Last of Us: Part II Review

The Last of Us: Part II is 77.5GB in size and the Standard Edition gets you an avatar icon, while the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with a digital soundtrack, digital Dark Horse mini art book, six PSN avatars for PS4, and a PS4 dynamic theme.

The original game won a number of awards including Outstanding Innovation in Gaming at the DICE Awards, Best Third Person Shooter from GameTrailers, and was called the Best PlayStation Game my multiple gaming publications. So, naturally, the hype and expectations from The Last of Us: Part II can be high.

The development for the game began in 2014 and was announced in December 2016. It was originally in the pipeline for a release on February 21, but got delayed to May 29. However, in April, Sony announced that the game will undoubtedly be released on June 19.

