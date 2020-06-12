The Last of Us Part 2 review

The Last of Us Part II isn’t fun. Over the game’s 20-hour runtime, I often found myself planning to quit since the violence became unbearable. I didn’t desire to bash that lunging dog with a hammer or slice at that defenseless woman with a knife. I truly didn’t desire to watch a religious zealot’s head explode into a grisly cloud because of my well-placed shotgun blast. There are scenes so upsetting that they didn’t just make me uncomfortable; they made me question why I was playing this game at all.

Yet, I’m glad I pushed through — because those dark, disturbing moments are what make The Last of Us Part II so powerful. It’s not only a game about violence. It’s one that grapples with the impact of that violence and shows players the results.

The Last of Us Part II is just a sequel to the acclaimed PS3 game, which transformed developer Naughty Dog — then known primarily for lighter fare like the Uncharted series — into a studio able to tackle more serious and resonant stories. On the outer lining, the two games are similar. The original starred Joel, a haunted man who latches onto 14-year-old Ellie as a daughter figure, in a quest that sees them traverse a post-apocalyptic America in search of safety. It ends with him building a devastating choice to protect some body he cares about.

The sequel is dedicated to Ellie, now 19 and settled in a relatively safe community in Wyoming. She has work, friends, a love interest. She struggles with Joel’s overprotective nature. Aside from the regular patrols to drive out infected monsters, it’s nearly idyllic. But a few hours in to the game — for reasons I won’t spoil — she sparks for Seattle with vengeance on her mind.

The first half of The Last of Us Part II is like exactly what it is: an upgraded version of the original game. It’s still a third-person action / adventure game where every thing around you is dangerous. Seattle’s many buildings are filled with unsettling zombie-like creatures: ones which can be blind and move by sound, forcing you to be quiet and slow, the others that scream in a horrifyingly human way and certainly will stop at nothing to kill you. The city is in circumstances of war. Two factions — a militant organization known as WLF, and a religious group called the Seraphins — fight constantly over conflicting ideologies and limited resources. Ellie’s quest puts her directly at the center of this turmoil.

Playing The Last of Us Part II is reminiscent of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Both games are essentially better quality and polished versions of their predecessors, and TLOU2 borrows liberally from Nathan Drake’s final adventure, from the wide-open but linear levels to the combination of gunplay and stealth. Even the manner in which you pick up objects and turn them over in the hands is identical. The huge difference is tone. While structurally and mechanically similar, both games differ in terms of how they make us feel. Uncharted 4 is a sunny, lighthearted adventure with the casual emotional breakthrough. TLOU2 is its antithesis: dark and oppressive with only rare, all-too-brief moments of hope.

It’s dark and oppressive with only rare, all-too-brief moments of hope

Much of your time is spent stalking around areas full of enemies, and these encounters differ a great deal depending on who you’re against. Fighting against zombies is stressful — the sound design makes the monsters particularly scary — but killing inhuman creatures never made me feel guilty. People were a different story. Maybe it’s because I played TLOU2 as stealthily as possible, but I never became confident with the way Ellie would grab victims from behind, inform them to be quiet, after which stab them in the throat. It felt close and personal in a way I didn’t like, despite seeing it happen dozens, possibly hundreds, of times within the course of the game. There’s a heaviness to the combat. Things happen slowly and deliberately, giving you to be able to consider what you’re actually doing. You could possibly get by without killing some people, but no matter what, Ellie will murder a lot of people throughout your time with the game. Even worse were the trained dogs. The game forced me in to scenarios where I had no choice but to kill a German Shepherd, using savage weapons like spiked bats and pickaxes. It still makes me uneasy great deal of thought.

Violence in games isn’t any such thing new. There are plenty of titles that attempt to use brutality as a way to make players feel something, any such thing, in a casino game, whether it’s Hotline Miami or Call of Duty. Much of what I’ve described might be said of the original The Last of Us. What makes the sequel different is the way it makes you question your actions. You don’t just kill people; you see the repercussions.

The Last of Us Part II manages this in a few ways. For one, you can see the literal toll the experience assumes on Ellie’s human anatomy; by the finish, she’s chaos of blood and scars and other various ailments. She’s a far cry from the curious teen she was in the first game. But probably the most powerful part of the story is how it shows both sides of the conflict. For the initial half of the game, you see Ellie in the exact same light as any other gaming hero. Sure, she’s killed an unfathomable amount of people, but her pain is understandable. She’s angry and scared and will do almost anything to produce that feeling go away. She’s convinced that killing somebody will ease her guilty conscience. From the perspective of everybody else, though, she’s a terror: a ghost-like killer, somehow making her way in to heavily fortified places and leaving a trail of corpses in her wake. The people she’s chasing aren’t monsters; there are times when I hated some of them, but that changed. Things get cloudy. It’s hard to say a lot of without delving into serious spoiler territory, but by the end, Ellie isn’t the hero she thinks she’s. She’s different person she starts out as.

The process isn’t without dilemmas. There’s some dissonance between what happens in the game and what happens in the cutscenes, for instance. There are occasions when Ellie will kill twelve people with little reaction all through an action sequence, and then completely lose her composure after a single murder in a scripted cutscene. It’s jarring. The game tries to up the ante in a very forced way, by providing almost every NPC a name; if you kill someone, you’ll hear their friends calling for them as soon as they realize they’re missing. Hearing someone call “Shannon!” for the 20th time pulled me out of the knowledge because it didn’t feel natural. It was like I was being told to worry about these people (who, by the way, were trying to kill me).

There are other awkward moments when TLOU2 attempts to cover its video game-ness. As beautiful since the levels are, they’re also very plainly designed with a certain purpose in your mind; the platforming sections have lots of jumps and things to climb on, whereas combat areas are full of cover and tall grass to obscure Ellie’s movements. You know what’s coming by the layout of the entire world. Perhaps probably the most blatant example of this conflict between your game’s want to immerse you in its world and its particular inherent game-y nature could be the passcodes, a video game staple. In order to open safes or certain locked doors, that you simply do a lot, Ellie should find the corresponding code, which can be almost always scrawled down on a nearby piece of paper. This happens frequently that it becomes comical; at one point, she even finds a code scrawled in blood on to the floor. These aspects aren’t inherently bad, and they’re perhaps not unique to TLOU2, nevertheless they stand out in a game otherwise so centered on immersion.

When TLOU2 does succeed, which is often, it’s incredible. The moment-to-moment action is tense and brutal. Even though it made me uneasy, I kept pushing ahead to see what would happen next, looking for one of those scarce moments of peace. One of the very best parts of the game could be the boss fights. There certainly are a handful of pivotal conflicts throughout the story, but they don’t play out the way a normal video game boss battle does. It’s perhaps not about you facing the greatest, baddest enemy there is. (There are some of those, but the most remarkable conflicts are very different.) Often, you would be the aggressor, the more powerful one, exerting your will on someone weaker or in a desperate situation. It turns the tables in a fashion that makes combat a key storytelling tool.

That’s not to imply TLOU2 is all gloom. There are light moments amid the dark. Many of these come in the proper execution of flashbacks when you see Ellie and Joel in happier (though still post-apocalyptic) times, like exploring a museum or learning how exactly to play your guitar. The story expertly uses these moments, and specific objects, to remind you of better times. You’ll see items pop up, such as a stuffed giraffe or a collectible coin, which can be linked to a certain memory. Even in the midst of a ruined world, these moments still made me smile.

Ellie can be, thankfully, one of many in her journey. Her love interest, Dina, is just a charismatic and honest counterpart to Ellie’s more headstrong personality. Watching their relationship deepen is one of the few heartwarming parts of the story. It’s also just nice to own her along for the ride. TLOU2’s world is indeed dark and oppressive that I felt more comfortable having someone, a good virtual companion, with me. I keenly felt the changing times when Dina wasn’t there. The same goes for Jesse, another member of the Wyoming commune who tags along for extended parts of the story. The AI-controlled companions aren’t particularly useful in combat, but their presence is reassuring nonetheless.

But this isn’t an account where Ellie simply gets her revenge and then rides off in to the sunset with her girlfriend. The Last of Us Part II does not need a happy ending. Again, it’s hard to say a lot of without engaging in direct spoiler territory, but her single-minded focus on vengeance and her inability to let go cost her a good deal. All of those terrible things she had to accomplish — the decapitated corpses, the bloody hammers, the dead dogs — had a price. And that undeniable fact that you’re directly involved in those moments helps it be all the more heartbreaking.

By the end of a big blockbuster game similar to this, my mind usually jumps to what can come next or puzzles over some of the mysteries in the story. With The Last of Us Part II, I was glad it was over. Just like Ellie, I was exhausted.