The last meals of US prisoners on death row

To trigger a much deeper understanding of the death- charge system in the US, professional photographer Jackie Black recreated the last meals asked for by prisoners on death row prior to they were carried out.

Last meal asked for by Clydell Coleman, carried out 5 May 1999

“What is it like to request a last meal before you are executed for a crime that you may or may not have committed?” asks the American professional photographer in an art declaration on the job.

“If we can position ourselves in front of that meal, maybe we can feel the experience.

“Maybe we can question our own intentions and complicity with the justice system.

“Perhaps we can empathise with the condemned person.”

Black likewise collected background details on the prisoners, consisting of for how long they had actually remained in education, their profession and their last declaration.

David Wayne Stoker

Occupation: Heavy- devices operator/carpenter

Last declaration: “I am truly sorry for your loss… but I didn’t kill anyone.”

Anthony Ray Westley

Last declaration: “I want you to know that I did not kill anyone. I love you all.”

Thomas Andy Barefoot

Executed: 30 October 1984

Occupation: Oilfield roughneck