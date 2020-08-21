The lack of Black doctors is killing Black babies, new study finds

The case for higher variety in medication can’t get a lot more plain than this.

Black babies are 3 times most likely than white babies to pass away when taken care of by white doctors, according to a new study tracking 1.8 million healthcare facility giving births over more than 20 years. But when they are taken care of by Black doctors, Black babies are even more most likely to make it through, as their death rate is approximately halved.

The study, published this week, offers strikingly concrete proof of the deadly toll that bigotry and sexism in healthcare handles Black clients from birth. And it highlights the major health issue worsened by medication’s lack of variety amongst doctors, just 5% of whom are Black and just 5.8% of whom are Hispanic.

“If we disagree about all of the other things, we should be able to agree that infants should have the opportunity for a fair start to life,” states Rachel Hardeman, one of the study’s authors and a reproductive health equity scientist and associate teacher at the University of Minnesota’sSchool of Public Health

But Black kids, and their moms, have actually long been rejected that chance. The factors are complicated, provided the prevalent nature of systemic bigotry, which impacts clients’ socioeconomic status along with their …

