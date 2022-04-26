Russia intends to continue the dialogue with Pakistan, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president.

“The Kremlin expects dialogue with Pakistan to continue under the new government,” he said at a briefing.

Peskov stressed that Russia is interested in developing trade and economic relations.

“Russia, as before, is interested in continuing the dialogue with Islamabad and developing trade and economic relations. “There have been high-level contacts before. We expect the dialogue to continue,” he said.

It should be noted that Shahbaz Sharif was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from the post of Prime Minister on April 10 by a vote of no confidence.