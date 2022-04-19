Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



“The main event of President’s Day today is the official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan,” Peskov told reporters.

According to him, Pashinyan envisages “very intensive contacts at the level of the Russian government.”

“A whole package of documents will be signed there,” the Kremlin spokesman said.