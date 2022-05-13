Today, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matyosyan received the newly appointed head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s “Political Dialogue in the South Caucasus” regional program, Stefan Malerius.

The Deputy Prime Minister congratulated Stefan Malerius on his appointment and expressed confidence that his many years of work experience in the Fund will serve to strengthen the Armenian-German relations and the effective implementation of joint programs.

The regional head of the Fund noted that the Fund is ready not only to continue the existing cooperation, but also to implement new programs in accordance with the received proposals.

Hambardzum Matosyan mentioned the activities of the Fund and the programs implemented by the latter in Armenia in economic, educational and political spheres. In this context, the support provided especially in the innovative spheres was highly appreciated, in terms of organizing an artificial intelligence conference, a technological education course for public servants.

During the meeting, the possibilities of developing cooperation in the field of programs of mutual interest were discussed, in particular, reference was made to ensuring the continuation of legal-technological educational programs for civil servants, opportunities for cooperation in the field of technological education between Armenian and German universities and research organizations.