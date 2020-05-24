The ‘Knight Rider’ theme song played on the cello is the best kind of Gen-X nostalgia

The 1980 s reveal Knight Rider had to do with a person that drove a speaking vehicle and also resolved criminal activities. I believe. I (type of) bear in mind seeing a young( ish) David Hasselhoff suggest with the vehicle, a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am called KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand), articulated by WilliamDaniels KITT had a Cylon- like traffic signal on its (his?) front grill that made the vehicle appear slightly enormous. Knight Rider was impressive ’80 s tv and also thus, had a similarly stunning theme song (sidebar: I would certainly like us to return to TELEVISION theme tunes that clarify the whole story of the reveal either in the verses or by means of a voiceover such as this one did. I miss you, 1980 s).

London- based cellist Samara Ginsberg, that to name a few points, produces “virtuoso arrangements of cartoon/film/tv/video game themes” took the Knight Rider theme and also made it her very own in an absolutely unbelievable video clip that I can not quit seeing. That’s her, doing all 8 components. Seriously, I fear.

For contrast, below’s the initial Knight Rider opening theme (ah that 80 s synth-pop), for those of you that missed it the very first time around:

Ginsberg’s eight-cello/one-woman productions additionally consist of a setup of the Imperial March (also known as Darth Vader’s theme songs) from Star Wars (the masks!) …

… and also the theme of an additional 1980 s reveal near and also dear to Gen Xers: Inspector Gadget:

Ah the 1980 s: poor hair yet wonderful TELEVISION theme tunes. I’m currently attempting to believe of various other 80 s programs Ginsberg could squash on the cello: Facts of Life? Magnum, PI? Miami Vice?

Honestly, numerous excellent choices to pick from.