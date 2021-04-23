The KKK: Its history and lasting legacy
Since Christmas Eve in 1865, membership in the Ku Klux Klan ignited and multiplied three separate times, in each instance enacting brutal violence and terror — but the Klan’s power never held for long. Though only 2 dozen Klan groups exist today, its continued importance lies in a far more elusive and sinister legacy.

