‘The Kissing Booth 3’ has already been filmed and Netflix has released a teaser trailer

And it ends up that the 3rd installation in the series, based upon British teen Beth Reekles’ initial book of the exact same name, will not be endangered by the Covid 19 pandemic– since it is already in the can.

The initial “Kissing Booth,” directed by Vince Marcello and released in May 2018, informed the story of high school trainee Elle Evans (Joey King), who falls for her buddy’s older bro, Noah Flynn, played by JacobElordi

.

The follow up, which premiered on Friday, sees their long-distance relationship evaluated as Noah avoids to college and Elle browses the difficulties of her senior year in high school.

The core cast– Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Meganne Young– revealed throughout Netflix’s #TKBFanFest live stream on Sunday that they are set to repeat their functions in the 3rd movie.