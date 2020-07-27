‘The Kissing Booth 3’ has already been filmed and Netflix has released a teaser trailer

And it ends up that the 3rd installation in the series, based upon British teen Beth Reekles’ initial book of the exact same name, will not be endangered by the Covid 19 pandemic– since it is already in the can.
The initial “Kissing Booth,” directed by Vince Marcello and released in May 2018, informed the story of high school trainee Elle Evans (Joey King), who falls for her buddy’s older bro, Noah Flynn, played by JacobElordi
.
The follow up, which premiered on Friday, sees their long-distance relationship evaluated as Noah avoids to college and Elle browses the difficulties of her senior year in high school.
The core cast– Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Meganne Young– revealed throughout Netflix’s #TKBFanFest live stream on Sunday that they are set to repeat their functions in the 3rd movie.
King, who was likewise executive manufacturer on the 2nd motion picture, stated: “From the first movie to the second movie just coming out just on Friday, I mean the explosion of love has been so real. It’s because of everyone on here that all of this has happened.”
According to Courtney, who plays Elle’s buddy, Lee, “The Kissing Booth 3” was filmed in trick at the exact same time as “The Kissing Booth 2” and is already in post-production.
King included that recording both films at the exact same time “was the hardest secret to keep ever.”
Following the statement, Netflix released a teaser trailer for part 3.
In the brief clip, Elle is seen socializing with Noah, Lee and Lee’s enjoy interest, Rachel, played by Young, when she gets a call from the Harvard admissions workplace– which she neglects.
The franchise has been hugely popular considering that the very first movie was released in 2018, regardless of being panned by critics.
“The Kissing Booth 2” topped the Netflix top 10 list worldwide following its release onFriday
.