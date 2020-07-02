The kid next door: Neighborhood friendships on a comeback amid the pandemic

Research shows neighborhood-based play may have distinct advantages, because it is often seen as an mixed-age peer groups . Having groups of friends with both older and younger playmates may uniquely support children’s development by allowing them to both learn skills from the ones that are older, while also serving as role models and mentors for young ones who are younger.

Children who struggle socially may also easier choose younger friends, which might be an adaptive choice that better fits their social needs . At the same time, more socially adept children may possibly interact with older kids who share similar capabilities and interests.

Friendships on military bases

There are pockets of the US, however, which have long maintained the tradition of neighborhood-based friendship. In new, yet-to-be-published research, my colleagues and I found young ones living on military installations were prone to form their friendships of their neighborhoods than their civilian peers, with 37% of military-affiliated young ones forming their friendships in this setting as opposed to only 25% of civilian young ones.

We hypothesized that for military families, the close proximity of neighbors, the similarity developed by their shared mission and the inherent sense of camaraderie involved with military service created a foundation for friendship formation. We observed the physical characteristics of these neighborhoods usually include cul-de-sacs, swimming pools and recreation centers that promoted children’s interaction and also allow parents to feel a greater sense of community and safety.

The summer of 2020

The school year is finishing, and many summer camps will be shuttered . Research demonstrates children with positive friendships feel less lonely, depressed and anxious and are less likely to want to get into trouble in their communities. In the coming months, encouraging young ones to find friendships close to home may combat feelings of social isolation and support feelings of social fulfillment. For some parents, this might feel similar to their own childhoods, when rousing outside games of kick the can or red rover were interrupted only by parents’ shouts from the front porch that it was time for dinner.

Parents can support a shift to neighborhood friendships by helping their young ones understand how to stay physically distant while socially and emotionally engaged. Parents may form networks of social relationships with neighbors to greatly help foster their kids’ relationships and provide a safety net of monitoring. They may possibly structure their young ones’s days, suggesting times for indoor and outdoor play as well as old-school games.

These approaches may allow children to ride out this crisis and, in the process, possibly revive the American neighbor hood and revitalize the advantages of friendship which can be found within it.