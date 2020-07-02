The kid next door: Neighborhood friendships on a comeback amid the pandemic

Children’s social worlds have been upended
by the suspension of school and extracurricular activities because of the pandemic. Many older kids and adolescents have been in a position to maintain their friendships over social media
. But, for younger kids, this approach is less likely to be accessible to them and less likely to meet their social needs. In some places, a silver lining of Covid-19 could well be the resurgence of childhood friendships in American neighborhoods.
Over the last 30 years, children’s friendships have been largely forged in the classroom
and throughout extracurricular activities
. That’s because, on average, young ones spend 6.5 hours a day in school, and 57% of young ones spend every single day or most days involved in extracurricular activities
. These settings provide not just an environment for learning, but in addition opportunities to create friends, understand what is expected social behavior and build skills for social relationships.
But in the not-too-distant past, kids’ friendships were formed and maintained within the American neighborhood. Friends on average lived less than a quarter-mile apart
and were predominantly from the same neighborhood
. Children who lived close to one another
were found to possess high-quality friendships
which were more frequent, emotionally intimate and longer-lasting than the ones that did not.
Research shows neighborhood-based play may have distinct advantages, because it is often seen as an mixed-age peer groups
. Having groups of friends with both older and younger playmates may uniquely support children’s development
by allowing them to both learn skills from the ones that are older, while also serving as role models and mentors for young ones who are younger.
Children who struggle socially may also easier choose younger friends, which might be an adaptive choice that better fits their social needs
. At the same time, more socially adept children may possibly interact with older kids who share similar capabilities and interests.
Friendships on military bases
There are pockets of the US, however, which have long maintained the tradition of neighborhood-based friendship. In new, yet-to-be-published research, my colleagues and I found young ones living on military installations were prone to form their friendships of their neighborhoods than their civilian peers, with 37% of military-affiliated young ones forming their friendships in this setting as opposed to only 25% of civilian young ones.
We hypothesized that for military families, the close proximity of neighbors, the similarity developed by their shared mission and the inherent sense of camaraderie involved with military service created a foundation for friendship formation. We observed the physical characteristics of these neighborhoods usually include cul-de-sacs, swimming pools and recreation centers that promoted children’s interaction and also allow parents to feel a greater sense of community and safety.
The summer of 2020
The school year is finishing, and many summer camps will be shuttered
. Research demonstrates children with positive friendships feel less lonely, depressed and anxious and are less likely to want to get into trouble in their communities. In the coming months, encouraging young ones to find friendships close to home may combat feelings of social isolation and support feelings of social fulfillment. For some parents, this might feel similar to their own childhoods, when rousing outside games of kick the can or red rover were interrupted only by parents’ shouts from the front porch that it was time for dinner.
Parents can support a shift to neighborhood friendships by helping their young ones understand how to stay physically distant while socially and emotionally engaged. Parents may form networks of social relationships
with neighbors to greatly help foster their kids’ relationships and provide a safety net of monitoring. They may possibly structure their young ones’s days, suggesting times for indoor and outdoor play as well as old-school games.
These approaches may allow children to ride out this crisis and, in the process, possibly revive the American neighbor hood and revitalize the advantages of friendship which can be found within it.
Julie Wargo Aikins is associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences, Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute, Wayne State University. Disclosure: Aikins received funding highly relevant to her work on military families from the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program.
Source link
Post Views: 7