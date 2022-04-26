Brussels, April 26, 2022. The Committee of Armenians of Belgium has been horrified to learn that a khachkar monument commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide was vandalized in Henri Misho Square in Brussels yesterday. As can be seen in the photo, the monument was painted with three well-known red crescents. The Committee strongly condemns the desecration which took place on the twenty-fourth day of April, the day of commemoration of the victims of the 1915 Genocide.

This act can only be interpreted as an expression of hostility – an attempt to intimidate the Belgians of Armenian origin, most of whom come from the special survivors of the families of the victims of the genocide. Clearly, the denial of the Armenian Genocide is the most common manifestation of the strongly anti-Armenian prejudice of Turkish government officials of local and international associations and local governments elected in other countries, both in Belgium and elsewhere. The obscene English phrase “Fuck Palyan” addressed to Karo Palyan, an Armenian MP of Turkish origin, can also be read on the desecrated monument. It should be noted that Karo Paylan is regularly targeted by Turkish nationalists.

For the Common Struggle Against All Forms of Racial Discrimination to Live Together, the Committee of Armenians of Belgium calls on public and state figures, governing bodies, and associations to acknowledge this arbitrary, directed expression of hatred, namely, the denial of the Armenian Genocide and hatred of Armenians. In order to avoid a recurrence of this reprehensible offense, we particularly urge Turkish community organizations to condemn this act. The Committee is ready to cooperate in this regard with all those who will condemn the denial.

Committee of Armenians of Belgium