“In addition to the Judicial Department in 2022. According to the announcement of March 18, 2012, we inform that the keys for the operation of the electronic signature system have not been returned to the Judicial Department as of March 21, 2022 at 18:00.

On the instructions of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Armenia, the Judicial Department carries out daily work to restart the system.

Neither the Judicial Department nor the Supreme Judicial Council can provide more detailed information on the process at this time.

“We assure you that, within the framework of our authority, we are taking all possible steps to resume the possibility of conducting court case registrations electronically,” the statement reads.