The key to decoding the Lebanese impasse – Middle East Monitor

The impasse in Lebanon appears to be connected in essence to the crisis of the system and program, instead of to elections or the development of a federal government. Indeed, this system has actually produced a set of linked issues, which puzzle scholars in how to approach them. However, the key for understanding the “talismans” of this problem may be in 2 parts: a crisis of self-confidence and corruption.

The Lebanese political system is based upon sectarian formulas and balances, and on quotas in executive positions. Behind the sectarianism stand political celebrations, people and households who manage these positions and often acquire them or pass them on to family members. For over seventy years, the political celebrations have actually stopped working to relocation from the sectarian to a nationwide popular base, in spite of their patriotic, nationwide and humanitarian political proposals, and the nonreligious and liberal propensities which the majority of them reveal. Remarkably, at every election, these celebrations resort to their sectarian bases to protect their authenticity and power. In return, the Lebanese individuals, no matter how cultured, informed, open and liberal they are, tend to elect the agents of their sect and not always for the finest individuals or celebrations for the task, or for the real agents of the individuals; it’s a phenomenon …