The Kashmiris waiting for their loved ones to come home



Tasleema Wani hasn’t seen her kid in a year.





India’s federal government apprehended countless individuals ahead of a questionable relocation to strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status on 5 August2019 One year later on, a number of them have actually been charged with major offenses and are still suffering in prisons throughoutIndia BBC Hindi’s Majid Jahangir reports.

Tasleema Wani and her household were quick asleep on the night of 6 August when there was a loud banging on the door.

It was the day after the Indian federal government in Delhi stunned the nation by withdrawing a constitutional arrangement that offered Jammu and Kashmir unique powers. The choice divided the part of the contested area that India administers into 2 federal areas, and saw an unmatched curfew and interactions lockdown enforced.

“It was a team of joint security forces from the army and police and they were screaming for us to open the door. It was terrifying,” Ms Wani stated.

“They sent me inside, and took both my kids outside …