The KarJenner Sisters Are ‘Thrilled’ With Rob Kardashian’s Comeback: ‘They Love Having Him Around More’

Rob Kardashian‘s comeback continues — and as it turns out, there’ s no one more pleased with the motivating go back to public life here than the truth TELEVISION star’s close-knit group of sisters!

The University of Southern California graduate has actually been appearing increasingly more on social networks just recently, with the entire thing so far culminating in his having signed up with Khlo é Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and more member of the family in Turks and Caicos to commemorate little sis Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday this previous week!

A source spoke with E! News about Rob’s continued resurgence into public life, and more particularly about what it suggests to his sisters and extended household, stating (listed below):

“Rob is doing so much better and is a lot happier in general. He is feeling better both physically and mentally. Everyone is thrilled to see how well he is doing. They love having him around more and were excited that he joined Kylie’s birthday trip. He has been open to joining in more and wanting to be a part of things.”

Awwww!

Now a few of that we have actually heard in the past, naturally– we have actually formerly reported at length about how the 33-year-old’s general health is beginning to return on track. But it’s incredible to hear how his sisters are …