The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings are unbelievable

Celtics take 2-0 lead on Raptors behind Marcus Smart’s shooting rise by Gerald Bourguet

Kirk Herbstreit concerns what the Big Ten is doing by Leigh Oleszczak

The Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl rings have gotten here and they are unbelievable

What’s the point of winning a Super Bowl if you can’t flaunt your success with a huge ring on your finger?

The Kansas City Chiefs get to do simply that now that their Super Bowl LIV rings have actually been revealed.

The rings are practically as remarkable as the Chiefs Super Bowl champion previously this year.

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings are aesthetically spectacular

The rings include a popular ruby and gold “KC” sitting over an arrowhead inlaid with diamonds. In the background stands the Super Bowl prize on a field of red. The words “World Champion” surround everything in gold. Simply put, the ring simply pops.

The standout functions do not end there.

The inner band of the ring is etched with ball games of the video games Kansas City won to declare the title consisting of a 51-31 success over the Texans in the divisional round, a 35-24 win over the Titans in the AFC Championship and the 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl.

There’s an additional touch …