On February 17, a resident of Vedi called the police and asked the police to approach Gorg Marzpetuni Street.

The operative group of the Ararat department, which went to the mentioned address, found out that between 10:00 am on February 5 and 11:00 am on February 17, they entered the house of a citizen who called the police, his brother living in Russia, but did not steal anything. Property:

As a result of the operative-investigative measures taken by the officers of the Ararat department within the framework of the criminal case, it was found out that in early February, two underage brothers from Vedi broke into the house and broke into the house, causing property damage through arson. They were presented to the preliminary investigation body for interrogation.

The investigation is underway.