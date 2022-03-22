Lusine Sahakyan, the lawyer of “Hayastan” faction MP Armen Gyorgyan, left the courtroom as a sign of protest against the court actions. The issue again concerned the clarification of the accusation. Both the Defender and Gorgyan insisted that there were expressions in the accusation that needed to be clarified. However, the court found that the essence of the accusation was clear and decided to proceed with the examination of the evidence.

As a sign of protest, Lusine Sahakyan left the courtroom, announcing that the court was not fulfilling its responsibilities defined by law. The presiding judge decided to impose a court sanction on the lawyer and left the deliberation room.

Judge Anna Danibekyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan decided to fine Lusine Sahakyan, the former Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the lawyer of “Hayastan” faction MP Lusine Sahakyan, in the amount of 50 thousand drams.

The decision enters into legal force from the moment it is made դեպքում in case of non-voluntary execution within one month after the day it enters into force, it will be executed compulsorily. The decision can be appealed to a higher instance within 7 days of receiving it.

The next court session will take place on March 29.

