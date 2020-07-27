The Joker seen jet-skiing in the waters off of Gotham City

A guy impersonated the comics arch-villain, with full-on white face makeup and signature red painted smile, was envisioned Sunday, avoiding the waves under the Brooklyn Bridge.

WHAT DOES SUCCESS OF ‘JOKER’ FILM WITH DEMONIC ANTI-HERO SAY ABOUT United States?

Bizarrely, the cuffs of his purple coat were emblazoned with the insignia of his bane, Batman.

The stunt put a smile on some faces.

“New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today,” a single person tweeted Saturday, in addition to a clip of the criminal mastermind on his red boat.

It’s not the very first time the Joker’s had a blast on Big Apple waterways.

Actress Olivia Wilde spotted a person dressed as the DC Comics character ripping through the East River on a jet ski last August.

The more current antic likewise evoked the now-viral photo of Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg zipping on an electrical surf board in Hawaii– while using sufficient white sun block on his face to make the Joker blush.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 36- year-old billionaire’s geeky minute drew comparisons to Cesar Romero’s representation of the bad guy as an internet user in the renowned “Surf’s Up! Joker’s Under!” episode of the 1960 s TV-series “Batman.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST