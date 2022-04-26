Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gorgyan meets with NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus ական Central Asia
On April 26, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gorgyan received NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Kolomina Piris.
The parties discussed issues on the agenda of Armenia-NATO cooperation. Reference was made to the continuous involvement of Armenian peacekeeping units in international peacekeeping missions, including under the auspices of NATO.
Issues related to international and regional security were discussed during the meeting. The Deputy Minister briefed the interlocutor on the threats to regional peace and security created by Azerbaijan’s actions. In this context, the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in promoting the peace process in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was stressed.
RA MFA
